Ohio State has just a few weeks left before it hosts Texas in the season-opener, and Ryan Day is still trying to pinpoint his starting quarterback. While most assume redshirt freshman Julian Sayin will win the job, Day says the competition is too close to call.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Day said Sayin and redshirt sophomore Lincoln Kienholz are in the midst of an intense battle. Neither player has separated himself from the other, and it could be a photo finish as Week 1 approaches.

"They both have had good moments and moments where they're growing," Day said. "The competition continues. I will say that I've been pleased with the progress. We're not where we need to be, but if they continue to learn from the mistakes they're making and continue to grow off the plays that they're doing well ... then it's gonna go right down to the wire."

While it may be close now, the hierarchy might take shape soon. Day added that the quarterback competition is in a "critical" stage. He and his coaching staff would like to have more clarity by the end of this week.

"Where it goes here by the end of the week is critical," Day said. "I think (passing game coordinator Matt Guerrieri) said it's moving week, like 'moving day' in the PGA Tour, so it's moving week."

Although Day has consistently stated that Sayin and Kienholz are in a battle, the former has long been considered the favorite. Day addressed some of Sayin's strengths and compared him to former Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the way the ball jumps out of his hand.

"There's a lot to like," Day said. "He's very smart. Makes good decisions. The ball comes out of his hands. Accurate. I think he's got good movement. He's got good quickness. He's got twitch in his lower half, but he's got quickness in his upper half. Remember how the ball used to come out of Dwayne's hands? It's similar with Julian. I think he's building more of a command of the field."

Sayin, a former five-star recruit and the No. 3 quarterback in the 2024 signing class, originally enrolled at Alabama but transferred to Ohio State after Nick Saban's retirement. Kienholz was a four-star prospect in the Buckeyes' 2023 class, and he was the No. 11 quarterback in that cycle, per the 247Sports rankings.

Both players have impressive pedigrees, but neither one has much experience at the college level. Sayin and Kienholz have combined for just 34 passing attempts. Without that experience, Day has made it clear he wants one player to exhibit strong leadership qualities and take "command" of the offense.

Whoever wins the job will have no time to ease their way into the role as QB1 in Columbus. The only team ranked ahead of the Buckeyes in the preseason coaches' poll was the Longhorns, and Sayin or Kienholz will have to outduel Arch Manning on the other side.