Ryan Day isn't known for his flair.

The Ohio State coach could double nicely as a mattress salesman, local TV ads and all that. He'd blend into the background. That's why it hurts so much to watch what's happened to him.

He deserves better. Sure, he's a millionaire many times over and has the Buckeyes on the cusp of a College Football Playoff National Championship appearance. Ohio State might have the best roster left in the field, which is reflected by the Buckeyes becoming the betting favorite to win the whole thing.

Day also looks like he's coaching angry. He's had enough -- of the fans, of the blame, of what the job has become.

Day has that look because he has in his pocket what might be called the ultimate "F--you" card. For those with certain sensibilities, we mean "Forget you." That is, forget you who have doubted him.

Call this more advice than hope. Whenever this Ohio State season ends, win or lose in this chase for the school's first national championship in 10 years, Day should get up at the postgame podium and check out. He should thank everyone before politely stepping down from his post as Ohio State's coach. If he wasn't such a decent guy, I could envision Day at least considering what Bobby Knight said out loud for his walk off.

It would be his choice, thankfully, to control the climate for once at Ohio State. In another more succinct sense, it would be a middle finger to what the job has become at times.

Different people are motivated by different things. For Day, it is unjust criticism from his own people.

If Day waves goodbye, it wouldn't really matter what's next because the man has proven himself. He also has 20 years or so left in his coaching career.

The NFL would be a fine option. There are several openings currently, and Day is more than qualified having two years in the league as an assistant. He could do TV for a year or two. Hey, linear cable needs mattress salesmen, too. Point is, Day wouldn't be out of work for long. He would be free.

Free of how tiring the routine has become. The latest Michigan loss was, is and always will be a debacle. Nothing can change that. Everything, everywhere all at once went bad in a 13-10 loss. That result will still stink -- to some -- like week-old fish. It will stink even more if Day loses a fifth consecutive game to Michigan next season.

A playoff run should mitigate those kinds of losses. Ask Penn State's James Franklin, who goes into the Notre Dame game 1-18 against top-five teams.

In this discussion, there is a fundamental difference in the two fanbases. Up North, they stuck with Jim Harbaugh through his ninth year until things fully turned around. They stayed loyal to Harbs through dalliances with the NFL and multiple NCAA investigations.

Day -- never a head coach before -- followed Urban Meyer and immediately started kicking ass. Now, Day can't win by enough. The Michigan obsession has become malignant. Maybe it's a sense of entitlement by the fans that maybe shouldn't be there.

Until 2014, Ohio State had won one title since 1968. Meyer was the architect 10 years ago. He has a room in his restaurant named after his record against Michigan, "7-0".

Meanwhile, Day -- the winningest coach in the FBS (.872) -- is being compared to John Cooper.

Sometimes, you don't know what you've got until it's gone. Sometimes, perspective only sees as far as the end of the corner bar. Boston College's Jeff Hafley got out ahead of the posse. Day's own offensive coordinator, Chip Kelly, similarly gave up a head coaching job at UCLA.

That's why Day might need an exit strategy. On his terms. This is becoming a quality of life thing. After the latest Michigan loss, Day got a vote of confidence from his athletic director (Ross Bjork). It was Day's 10th career loss. He lost two this season by a total of four points and avenged one of them.

Lane Kiffin lost three times this season, including one at home to 4-8 Kentucky. The difference might be Kiffin having a better social media presence.

Before the season, I sat down with former Ohio State AD Gene Smith, who laid out part of the strategy for this $20 million roster.

"One thing one of the donors said was, 'I want to help but I keep reading and hearing that [Day] may go coach in the pros,' Smith said. "I can't answer that question ... I just told him, 'There are questions we can answer but they're not as meaningful unless you answer them.'"

Day was all in making calls to key donors to assure them of his loyalty. Smith said there was an 80% positive response from those donating to the collectives.

These two things can't be true: Day being desired by the NFL and Day not being good enough for Ohio State.

Time for everyone in Columbus to figure out what they want. The playoff run should have mitigated any doubts because that's what the new playoff does. It puts less of an emphasis on winning your league. Look at the bracket. No conference champs remain and that's OK.

Day definitely shouldn't be roasted over an open fire. If this was the old four-team format, Ohio State wouldn't be in it. As it stands, the Buckeyes can win 14 games and still lose to Michigan. And that -- earmuffs, Buck Nation -- would be OK. We're obsessing about Michigan because Buckeye Fan has driven us in its converted minivan adorned with Scarlet and Gray flags to this place.

Day doesn't need the aggravation. His family doesn't need the stress. The Michigan thing -- actually, the job itself -- has become something bigger and uglier than what Day bought into. Yeah, yeah, I know. "Give me the $9 million per year and I'll figure it out." That's valid. So is this: The further we get away from that day against Michigan, that's all it was.

Day brought the team together after that game. There was a team meeting. The Buckeyes refocused.

Tennessee was beaten by 25. The margin in the Oregon game was the largest in the Rose Bowl by any team in nine years. Let's not ask if Day can win the big one. Harbaugh was responsible for the final five games of a Michigan eight-game losing streak to the Buckeyes. Given enough time he won that national championship.

The question for Day at Ohio State is whether a natty will even be enough. The next trip to Ann Arbor is less than 11 months away. There are several NFL teams that will need a new coach before that date.

And football at the highest level needs mattress salesmen, too.