Ohio State has lost its last three games against Michigan, and it has cast a shadow over the Buckeyes' otherwise great performance in that span. No one has felt that more than Ryan Day, who has been tormented by those losses to the Wolverines.

The Buckeyes haven't beaten their arch-rival since 2019 (the matchup in 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19), and Michigan has won the last three. That fact eats away at Day, who explained just how devastating the losing streak has been for him personally.

"We've felt what it's like not to win this game, and it's bad," Day said on his weekly television show. "It's one of the worst things that's happened to me in my life quite honestly. Other than losing my father and a few other things, quite honestly for my family, it's the worst thing that's happened. So we can never have that happen again. Ever. That's been the approach all season."

In 2022 and 2023, Michigan rolled over Ohio State, winning by a combined 37 points. Last year's matchup was agonizingly close. Ohio State had the ball down by six points and was driving for a chance the win when Kyle McCord was intercepted in Michigan territory to effectively end the game.

After last season's loss, Day decided to make some changes. He went into the transfer portal to get a new starting quarterback, and he turned over play-calling duties to new offensive coordinator (and sitting UCLA coach) Chip Kelly. Thus far, those decisions have paid off for Day.

This time around, everything points to an Ohio State win. The Buckeyes are No. 2 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. Will Howard is playing like the best quarterback in the country. The Buckeyes are 20.5-point betting favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. All that's left is to get the job done on the field, which is easier said than done in this rivalry.