After weeks of uncertainty, the Tennessee Volunteers have found a quarterback in the transfer portal. Former Colorado signal-caller Ryan Staub has committed to Tennessee, per multiple reports. The Vols hosted several quarterbacks over the last month, including Sam Leavitt formerly of Arizona State and Beau Pribula of Missouri. Ultimately, Tennessee lands a commitment from Staub.

As a redshirt sophomore, Staub completed 30 of 55 passes for 427 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions in five total games played last season. In his one start against Houston, a 36-20 loss, Staub completed 19 of 35 passes for 204 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The Stevenson Ranch, California, native was given a three-star rating by 247Sports as a member of the 2023 class, and received offers from Colorado, SMU, Arizona, Fresno State, South Florida and Nevada.

Joey Aguilar quarterbacked for the Vols in 2025, and threw for 3,565 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games played. His 274.2 passing yards per game led the SEC, and he crossed 300 yards passing in four games. There is a chance that Aguilar could receive an extra year of eligibility thanks to Diego Pavia's ongoing lawsuit against the NCAA, but it's unknown how likely that is. Tennessee's 2026 quarterback room is headlined by redshirt freshman George MacIntyre and incoming five-star freshman Faizon Brandon, who 247Sports ranks as the No. 2 quarterback in this class behind Keisean Henderson.

The Vols took a step backwards following the 10-3 campaign in 2024 that came with a College Football Playoff appearance, as Tennessee went 8-5 and 4-4 in SEC play. Tennessee went 0-4 vs. ranked opponents, which included a 45-24 loss to Vanderbilt in the final game of the regular season. Tennessee wrapped up the year by losing to Illinois in the Music City Bowl, 30-28.