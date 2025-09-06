Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams is not expected to play against ULM on Saturday after suffering a head injury in the season opener, sources confirmed to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. He is still proceeding through the concussion protocol.

Williams suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of the season-opening 31-17 loss against Florida State. He dropped a pass from quarterback Ty Simpson and was clobbered by two FSU defenders. As he lost his balance, Williams' head appeared to hit the turf. He was tended to on the field and left under his own power.

The sophomore was projected as one of the top receivers in the country coming into the year but struggled against the Seminoles. According to Pro Football Focus, Williams was targeted 10 times but recorded three drops and only five receptions. He notched only 30 yards in the loss for a struggling Crimson Tide offense.

With Williams sidelined, more focus will be on receiver Germie Bernard, who led the team with 146 receiving yards on eight catches. Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Cole Adams is listed as the backup H-receiver on the depth chart. He has contributed as both a receiver and punt returner, including a 57-yard performance in the win against South Carolina in 2024.

The Tide are in a pivotal bounce-back spot under second-year coach Kalen DeBoer. Despite finishing on the edge of the College Football Playoff last season, the Crimson Tide are now 5-5 in their last 10 games, including four losses as two-touchdown favorites. Alabama is 35.5-point favorites against ULM, per FanDuel Sportsbook.