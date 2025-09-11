Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams is expected to play against Wisconsin for Week 3 after missing his team's last game against ULM while in concussion protocol, Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer said on Wednesday. Williams exited in the fourth quarter of Alabama's 31-17 season opening loss to Florida State and did not return.

"Ryan Williams, we expect him to play," DeBoer said.

The injury occurred when Williams was met by FSU defenders after dropping a pass from quarterback Ty Simpson. As he lost his balance, Williams' head hit the turf, but he was able to leave under his own power. Williams finished the game with five catches for 30 yards.

Last season against Wisconsin on the road, Williams caught four passes for 78 yards and a touchdown in a 42-10 win. Williams went on to score a touchdown in each of his first five games of the 2024 campaign. Since recording 82 yards in a loss to Vanderbilt last October, Williams has yet to eclipse the 75-yard receiving mark.

Williams wasn't the only injury update DeBoer provided during the SEC football coaches teleconference. The Alabama coach said that linebacker Jah-Marien Latham (lower body), running back Jam Miller (collarbone) and defensive tackle Tim Keenan (lower body) are all questionable for the matchup against the Badgers. Miller, who finished as the team's second-leading rusher last season, has yet to appear in a game in 2025 after suffering an upper body injury before the start of the season.

"They're getting their work in, making some progress," DeBoer said. "And so not much difference between all three of them, even though they are different injuries."

Alabama is a 20.5-point favorite against Wisconsin this weekend, per FanDuel Sportsbook.