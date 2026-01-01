Ryan Williams isn't going anywhere -- at least not right now.

Ahead of No. 9 Alabama's College Football Playoff quarterfinal against No. 1 Indiana at the Rose Bowl on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, the Crimson Tide wide receiver said Tuesday he plans to return to Tuscaloosa and will not enter the transfer portal. The decision reaffirms his commitment as his on-field production -- and national standing -- have taken a noticeable step back.

"Of course," Williams told AL.com when asked if he'd be back at Alabama for his junior season in 2026. "I'm Alabama through and through. I have no intentions of being anywhere else."

In an era when high-profile players routinely explore options after uneven seasons, Williams' stance is notable. Sources told CBS Sports there was significantly more smoke last year around the possibility of Williams transferring after his phenomenal true freshman season. This winter, there has been no comparable behind-the-scenes buzz -- not the kind typically associated with players reassessing value, role or opportunity in the portal.

Williams saying he will stand pat comes at a moment when the conversation around him has shifted sharply.

As a 17-year-old freshman in 2024, Williams burst onto the scene with 865 yards and eight touchdowns on 48 receptions. Over Alabama's first five games, he caught 19 passes for 544 yards and six touchdowns, including a six-catch, 177-yard performance against Georgia that instantly placed him among the sport's breakout stars.

Since then, consistency -- particularly at the catch point -- has been elusive. Williams' 12.7% drop rate ranked 47th-worst among 347 FBS wide receivers with at least 40 targets last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Over the final eight games of 2024, his production dipped sharply as defenses adjusted and opportunities narrowed.

In 2025, Williams has 636 yards and four touchdowns on 43 receptions, down from his freshman totals despite a similar workload. His 18.9% drop rate ranks fourth-worst among 352 qualifying FBS receivers, per PFF -- a stark contrast for a player once viewed as a future focal point of Alabama's offense.

Ryan Williams receiving stats

Year Games Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns Drop Rate 2025 13 69 43 636 4 18.9% 2024 13 87 48 865 8 12.7%

Williams has acknowledged the frustration without deflecting responsibility.

"It's not always going to be sunshine and rainbows," Williams told AL.com. "So whether you call it a 'sophomore slump' or whatever you call it, I know who I am and I know when the time is right my performance will be what's best for the team."

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has remained publicly supportive, focusing less on production and more on process.

"He had such a big year last year as a freshman," DeBoer said Tuesday. "I know you can always have more, but there's just been a non-stop level of work that he puts in. His attitude, people can always say stuff, but you don't know. When you're there with him, and you see the smile, the work, the team-first attitude that he has, you can't help but root for him."

DeBoer acknowledged the uneven production but emphasized patience -- and belief.

"He's going to have a game like he's had at different times where he goes off, and I'm just waiting for that moment because when it is, it's going to be awesome," DeBoer said. "And we're all going to be super happy for him. And I know it's coming sooner than later."

Williams, a five-star prospect from Saraland (Alabama) ranked as the No. 3 wide receiver and No. 8 overall recruit in the 2024 class. He also reclassified, meaning under a traditional timeline he would only now be in his freshman season. Instead, his early explosion reset expectations almost overnight.

As Alabama prepares for Indiana on college football's biggest postseason stage, Williams remains part of the plan. For now, staying put appears to be the clearest path forward, even as the standard he set early continues to loom.