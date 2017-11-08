Salute the Troops: Army's Joshua Boylan embodies leadership and respect

Army has gone through quite a resurgence on the football field over the last two years. The Black Knights topped Navy for the first time since 2001 last year, sit at 7-2 in 2017, have won five straight and have already accepted a bid to play in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Senior offensive guard Joshua Boylan is a big reason for their success thanks to his leadership, patience and discipline on an offensive line that has become a force in 2017.

Boylan's father, grandfather and uncle all studied at West Point, and like his father Joseph, the younger Boylan started out his career at center for the Black Knights.

"My dad, my grandfather, my uncle all went here, my dad played here, but they never put pressure on me to come here and that was something that I appreciated," he told CBS Sports. "I actually looked into Air Force for a considerable amount of time, took a visit there. I knew that in my heart I wanted to come here and be just like my father, so I pursued this path and that's why I'm here."

After waiting patiently and getting sparse playing time during his first couple years with the program, Boylan made the switch to guard and has flourished with an offensive line that has become a big part of an Army attack that is leads the nation in rushing (365.44 YPG). That discipline not only prepared Boylan for his time to shine on the field but also his future after football.

"I see football as a building block," Boylan said. "I think it teaches you a lot of lessons, how to suffer, how to handle adversity. How to lead, how to be a part of a team. I think it's been invaluable to me to grow up in this program. It teaches you a lot of patience, humility and maturity and I think that's vital in becoming an officer. I plan on pretty soon here making that transition from Army corps member to second lieutenant."

Boylan sees this offensive line as a microcosm of what life in the Army is all about.

"It's awesome," he said. "It's a brotherhood within the brotherhood. It's a subculture within the culture. Each one of us knows each other we know our strengths and our weaknesses and that's what makes us special, and what makes us be able to lead this offense. We understand, I'm not going to let the guy to my right or left down because that's my brother."

The toughness that Boylan has displayed in games has him on the verge of earning one of the top honors within the football program. Players who perform well in practice don the "ranger" uniform in practice, and players who earn that honor eight or more times during the regular season get their name on a plaque. Boylan has achieved this goal seven times so far this year.

"It's not something that I set out to do, but it does mean a lot to me to pursue that goal because it's about effort and it's about toughness and those are the two variables you can always control when you're playing," he said.

From his family legacy within the program, to his patience waiting his turn, to taking advantage of his opportunity when it presented itself, Boylan embodies everything for which Army stands.

"My dad told me, 'Don't think of this as sacrificing the four years of quote-unquote fun in college,'" he said. "Think about this as an investment in the future. It's about the men next to you, the men you lead, but more importantly your family. When things get tough and you think, 'I don't know if I can do this,' you know this is your investment and I'm going to ride it out until the end."