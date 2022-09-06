No. 23 Wake Forest will have its starting quarterback back in the lineup when it takes the field against Vanderbilt on Saturday. The school announced on Tuesday that Sam Hartman, who's been sidelined since Aug. 9 with what was described as a non-football medical condition, has been cleared for a return to action. Hartman's absence left redshirt freshman Mitch Griffis to lead the offense through the remainder of fall camp and the season opening win against VMI on Friday.

Wake Forest revealed details about the condition, which is known as Paget-Schroetter syndrome, or effort thrombosis. Hartman developed a blood clot that had to be removed, and doctors performed surgery to also improve the blood flow in the affected vein. Ultrasound testing on Friday revealed the surgery was successful. Hartman was taken off blood thinners and cleared to return to action.

"This process has made me appreciate all the people at Wake Forest University and around our football program for how they care for us as student-athletes," Hartman said. "I am very appreciative of Dr. Julie Freischlag, Dr. Matthew Goldman, Niles Fleet and everyone on our medical staff who worked with me throughout this process. There will be time for me to tell my complete story, but right now I am just really excited to get back on the field with my teammates and compete each day to help our team get ready for Vanderbilt this Saturday in Nashville. Let's get it, Deacs!"

Griffis did play well against VMI, completing 21 of 29 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns, but for Wake Forest to reach its goals of competing for an ACC championship, it will need the kind of high-level play and experience that Hartman brings to the table.

First making his debut as a true freshman starter back in 2018, Hartman has mastered the Demon Deacons' up-tempo attack, which sets the quarterback up with multiple options based on his read of the defense. That expertise peaked in 2021 with Wake Forest winning 11 games and claiming the ACC Atlantic Division title while Hartman accounted for 50 touchdowns (39 passing, 11 rushing), one score short of a single-season ACC record.

Wake Forest plays at Vanderbilt on Saturday at noon ET.