Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 4-7, Sam Houston 2-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Elliot T. Bowers Stadium -- Huntsville, Texas

Elliot T. Bowers Stadium -- Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Middle Tennessee has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the Sam Houston Bearkats will face off in a Conference USA battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium. Sam Houston took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Middle Tennessee, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Middle Tennessee beat UTEP 34-30.

Middle Tennessee can attribute much of their success to Holden Willis, who picked up 105 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Nicholas Vattiato, who threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns. Willis was no stranger to the big play, cutting upfield for a catch that went for 62 yards.

Meanwhile, Sam Houston was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 28-23 to Western Kentucky.

Despite their loss, Sam Houston saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Noah Smith, who picked up 115 receiving yards and a touchdown, was perhaps the best of all.

Middle Tennessee's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-7. As for Sam Houston, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-9.

While only Middle Tennessee took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Middle Tennessee is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Middle Tennessee is a 3.5-point favorite against Sam Houston, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 50 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.