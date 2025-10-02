Teams looking to get back into the win column clash when the Sam Houston Bearkats face the New Mexico State Aggies on Thursday night. Sam Houston is coming off a 55-0 loss at Texas on Sept. 20, while New Mexico State dropped a 38-20 decision to New Mexico on Saturday. The Bearkats (0-4, 0-1 Conference USA), who were 10-3 a year ago, are 0-3 on the road in 2025. The Aggies (2-2, 0-1 CUSA), who were 3-9 overall last season, are 2-0 on their home field.

Kickoff from Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, N.M., is set for 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The all-time series is tied 1-1, with Sam Houston earning a 31-11 win last year. The Bearkats are 1.5-point favorites in the latest New Mexico State odds vs. Sam Houston from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5. Sam Houston is at -119 on the money line (risk $119 to win $100), while New Mexico State is at +101 (risk $100 to win $101). Before making any Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine expert, Emory Hunt, has to say.

Hunt is the founder and CEO of Football Gameplan, which has been supplying analysis of all levels of football since 2007, and a former running back at Louisiana-Lafayette. He knows the game from a player's perspective. Hunt's dedication to analysis of all levels of college and professional football helped go 224-198 (+605) on all college football picks over the past two years. He is also 3-0 (+300) on both teams in his last six against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed him could be way up.

Now, Hunt has zoned in on Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State. Here are several CFB odds and college football betting lines for Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State:

Why Sam Houston can cover

Dual-threat senior quarterback Hunter Watson helps lead the Bearkats' offense. He has completed 43 of 77 passes (55.8%) for 396 yards, while rushing 39 times for 140 yards (3.6 average) and two touchdowns. In a 41-24 opening-game loss at Western Kentucky, he was 19 of 30 for 209 yards passing, while rushing 14 times for 91 yards and one score. He was 11 of 22 for 101 yards passing, while carrying 10 times for 17 yards and one touchdown in a 38-21 loss to UNLV on Aug. 29.

Sixth-year senior running back Elijah Green is the team's top receiver. He has rushed 26 times for 74 yards, while catching 12 passes for 133 yards (11.1 average) and one touchdown. In the season-opening loss at Western Kentucky, he carried six times for 10 yards, while catching seven passes for 61 yards. In a 37-20 loss at Hawaii on Sept. 6, he carried 10 times for 30 yards, while catching three passes for 45 yards and a score.

Why New Mexico State can cover

The Aggies are led by fifth-year senior transfer Logan Fife. Fife, who is in his first season with the program, spent last season at Montana after three years at Fresno State. In four games with New Mexico State, he has completed 79 of 146 passes (54.1%) for 1,017 yards and five touchdowns with four interceptions. In a 21-14 win over Tulsa on Sept. 6, he completed 28 of 45 passes (62.2%) for 252 yards and two touchdowns. He also carried 12 times for 28 yards.

Junior wide receiver Donovan Faupel leads the receiving corps. For the season, he has 19 receptions for 274 yards (14.4 average) and one touchdown. In last week's loss at New Mexico, he caught six passes for 97 yards (16.2 average). He had eight catches for 78 yards (9.8 average) and one touchdown in the win over Tulsa.

