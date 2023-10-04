The Liberty Flames seek a fifth straight double-digit victory when they host the Sam Houston Bearkats in a Conference USA matchup Thursday night on CBS Sports Network. The Flames (4-0) enter the Week 6 college football schedule on a run of four straight convincing victories behind a dominant offense. They beat Florida International 38-6 last Saturday. The Bearkats (0-4) come off their best performance of the season last Thursday against Jacksonville State, but they lost 35-28 in overtime. Liberty is in its first season in Conference USA, while the Bearkats are making their FBS debut in 2023. The Flames were 8-4 in 2022, while Sam Houston went 5-4 in FCS.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va. The latest Sam Houston vs. Liberty odds via SportsLine consensus list the Flames as 19.5-point favorites, and the over/under for total points scored is 46. Before locking in any Liberty vs. Sam Houston picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Sam Houston vs. Liberty spread: Flames -19.5

Sam Houston vs. Liberty over/under: 46 points

Sam Houston vs. Liberty money line: Bearkats +708, Flames -1148

SHS: K.C. Keeler is 85-31 in his nine-plus seasons as coach.

LIB: It is 26-15 ATS since 2020, going 19-8 ATS after a victory.

Why Liberty can cover

Liberty is 4-0 against the spread this season and 8-3 ATS after a victory since the start of 2022. It has been overpowering opponents from the start of the season, and Sam Houston has struggled mightily against lesser foes. The Flames are 10th in FBS in total yards (501 per game) and 13th in scoring (40 per game). The Bearkats are last in both categories, averaging 219.5 yards per game and 9.5 points. Quarterback Kaidon Salter is doing a tremendous job powering the offense.

Salter has 919 passing yards, 11 touchdown passes and just one interception, and he is second on the team with 268 rushing yards and five TDs on the ground. Running backs Quinton Cooley (323 yards) and Billy Lucas (244) both average more than 6 yards per carry for a run game that averages 271 per contest (second in FBS). Four players have at least two receiving TDs. The Flames defense has forced 12 turnovers, has 10 sacks and allows 18.5 points per game (24th). See which team to pick here.

Why Sam Houston can cover

Sam Houston is 2-2 against the spread and comes off a promising performance against Jacksonville State. The Bearkats also had a couple of extra days of rest and preparation after that Thursday matchup. They put up 435 total yards against the Gamecocks, with quarterback Keegan Shoemaker throwing for 285 and two touchdowns. Running back John Gentry, a transfer from Utah State, had 97 rushing yards and 85 receiving, including a 56-yard touchdown.

Receiver Noah Smith, with 17 receptions for 156 yards, is a reliable target for Shoemaker. Sam Houston's defense, led by linebacker Trevor Williams (48 tackles), forced three turnovers last Thursday. The unit allows 177 passing yards per game, 14th-best in FBS, and 25 points per contest (55th). Coach K.C. Keeler won an FCS title at Delaware in 2003, then led Sam Houston to the crown in 2020. The Bearkats went 21-1 from 2020-21, so they cane be a dangerous team. See which team to pick here.

