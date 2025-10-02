The 2025 college football season ramps up in Week 6 with seven (!!) live games on CBS Sports Network across three straight days of action.

The marathon kicks off Thursday night as Sam Houston visits New Mexico State in search of its first win of the season. A Friday doubleheader follows in Conference USA with Delaware hosting Western Kentucky, then shifts west for a Mountain West clash between Colorado State and San Diego State.

Saturday brings four more matchups. Ball State opens its MAC schedule against reigning conference champion Ohio, while UConn looks to extend its winning streak to three when Florida International comes to town. The evening is capped by a Mountain West doubleheader: UNLV travels to Wyoming before Nevada closes the weekend against Fresno State.

CBS Sports Network will carry all seven games, with full viewing info, betting lines and key storylines to follow as Week 6 unfolds.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State

Date: Thursday, Oct. 2 | Time: 9 p.m.

Location: Aggie Memorial Stadium -- Las Cruces, New Mexico

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Sam Houston -2.5 | Will the Bearkats cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 6 projections here

Sam Houston (0-4) and first-year coach Phil Longo are still searching for their first win of 2025, but enter Week 6 as a slight road favorite at New Mexico State (2-2). It's the Bearkats' fourth road game in five weeks, a tough start that has magnified their biggest weakness: red zone execution. Sam Houston has scored on just 50% of its trips (4 of 8), the lowest rate in the FBS. The Aggies, meanwhile, return home after back-to-back road losses and bring one of the nation's more efficient red zone defenses, ranking No. 18 nationally by allowing points on just 72.7% (8 of 11) opponent possessions.

Western Kentucky vs. Delaware

Date: Friday, Oct. 3 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium -- Newark, Delaware

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Delaware -2.5 | Will the Blue Hens cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 6 projections here

First-year FBS member Delaware (3-1) is off to a fast start and aims to make a statement in C-USA play when it hosts Western Kentucky (4-1) in Week 6. The Blue Hens' only loss came at Colorado, while the Hilltoppers have strung together back-to-back wins since dropping a road game at Toledo in Week 3. Both programs lean on high-volume passing attacks, dialing up designed throws on nearly 60% of snaps, according to TruMedia. That sets the stage for a quarterback duel: WKU's Maverick McIvor has thrown 11 touchdowns, while Delaware veteran Nick Minicucci has produced 12 scores -- eight through the air and four on the ground.

Colorado State vs. San Diego State

Date: Friday, Oct. 3 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: San Diego State -5.5 | Will the Aztecs cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 6 projections here

San Diego State (3-1) has allowed only three points combined across its three victories this season, leaning on a stingy defense. That could spell trouble for Colorado State (1-3), which ranks No. 131 nationally in scoring at just 15.3 points per game. Offensive struggles prompted coach Jay Norvell to hand over play-calling duties to associate head coach and quarterbacks coach Matt Mumme ahead of Week 6.

Ohio vs. Ball State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4 | Time: 12 p.m.

Location: Scheumann Stadium -- Muncie, Indiana

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Ohio -14.5 | Will the Bobcats cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 6 projections here

Ohio (3-2) looks to stretch its winning streak against MAC opponents to eight games when it visits Ball State (1-3). The Bobcats have established themselves as the class of the conference behind a balanced offense and opportunistic defense. The Cardinals, meanwhile, are fresh off an upset victory and aiming to snap a seven-game skid against FBS competition. Ohio quarterback Parker Navarro has actually been slightly more efficient on the road than at home this season. In two away games, the senior has completed 61.4% of his passes for 333 yards and four touchdowns without an interception.

FIU vs. UConn

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4 | Time: 3:30 p.m.

Location: Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field -- East Hartford, Connecticut

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: UConn -8.5 | Will the Huskies cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 6 projections here

Back-to-back wins have UConn (3-2) building momentum toward another potential bowl trip in Year 4 under coach Jim Mora -- provided the Huskies can keep stacking victories. Saturday brings a test against Florida International (2-2), which has yet to win a game outside the Sunshine State. UConn leans heavily on running back Cam Edwards, one of just 11 FBS players averaging more than 100 rushing yards per game, with six touchdowns already to his name. That matches up well against an FIU defense surrendering 4.79 yards per carry, which ranks No. 109 nationally.

UNLV vs. Wyoming

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: War Memorial Stadium -- Laramie, Wyoming

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: UNLV -4.5 | Will the Rebels cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 6 projections here

UNLV (4-0) brings its high-octane offense and perfect record on the road to Wyoming (2-2), where the Rebels haven't won in Laramie in five tries dating back to 2006. First-year coach Dan Mullen has kept games close this season, with three of UNLV's four wins decided by a single possession. The Cowboys, coming off a bye, are looking to rebound from consecutive losses to Big 12 opponents.

Nevada vs. Fresno State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 4 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Valley Children's Stadium -- Fresno, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App (Free)

Spread: Fresno State -14 | Will the Bulldogs cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 6 projections here

Fresno State (4-1) has a chance to stay tied atop the early Mountain West standings when it hosts Nevada (1-3). The Wolf Pack went winless in conference play last season and have struggled to find consistency offensively behind quarterback Chubba Purdy. Meanwhile, Bulldogs quarterback E.J. Warner, son of Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, has thrown five touchdown passes over the past two games after a rough start with five interceptions and no scores in the first three contests.