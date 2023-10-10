The Sam Houston Bearkats (0-5) and the New Mexico State Aggies (3-3) battle in a Conference USA tilt on Wednesday night. The Aggies are coming off a victory. In Week 6, New Mexico State defeated Florida International 34-17. On the opposite sideline, Sam Houston is still looking for its first win of the year. Last week, the Bearkats lost to Liberty 21-16 to drop their fifth straight game.

Kickoff from Aggie Memorial Stadium in University Park is set for 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Aggies are 3.5-point favorites in Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State odds, while the over/under for total points is 41.5. Before making any New Mexico State vs. Sam Houston picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are several college football odds and trends for New Mexico State vs. Sam Houston:

Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State spread: Aggies -3.5

Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State over/under: 41.5 points

Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State money line: Aggies -172, Bearkats +143

SHSU: 3-1-1 ATS this season vs. FBS opponents

NMSU: 3-2 ATS this season vs. FBS opponents

Why New Mexico State can cover

Junior quarterback Diego Pavia is a dynamic playmaker under center. Pavia has impressive accuracy on his throws with the athleticism to constantly pick up yards with his feet. The New Mexico State native is fifth in the Conference USA in passing yards per game (221.5) while tossing 1,329 yards on the season. Additionally, Pavia has thrown 12 passing touchdowns and leads the team in rushing yards (314).

Last week against FIU, Pavia was 20 of 31 with 256 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also had 46 rushing yards and another score. Junior running back Star Thomas brings tremendous power to the run game. He has 51 carries for 258 yards and a team-high four rushing touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why Sam Houston can cover

The Bearkats have a stout defensive unit. Through five games, Sam Houston is third in the conference in points allowed (24.2) and total defense (378.6) but second in passing yards allowed (193). They have given up 21 or fewer points in three games this season. Senior linebacker Trevor Williams has been a tackling machine. W

The Texas native leads the team in total tackles (58) and ranks second in Conference USA in solo stops (39). He's logged double-digit stops in all six games played. On Sept. 28 versus Jacksonville State, Williams totaled 10 total tackles and a forced fumble. Junior linebacker Kavian Gaither gets downhill in a hurry and wraps up well. Gaither has registered 30 total tackles and one sack thus far. See which team to pick here.

