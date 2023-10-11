The New Mexico State Aggies (3-3) will host the Sam Houston Bearkats (0-5) in a Conference USA matchup on Wednesday night. The Bearkats are winless on the season, though they are 3-1-1 against the spread. Sam Houston lost to Liberty 21-16 last time out. In Week 6, New Mexico State beat FIU 34-17. The Aggies rank fourth in the conference in scoring (30.5). Meanwhile, Sam Houston is last with 10.8 points per game.

Kickoff from Aggie Memorial Stadium in University Park is set for 9 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Aggies are 3.5-point favorites in Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 42.5. Before making any New Mexico State vs. Sam Houston picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of more than $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for New Mexico State vs. Sam Houston:

Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State spread: Aggies -3.5

Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State over/under: 42.5 points

Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State money line: Aggies -171, Bearkats +143

SHSU: 3-1-1 ATS this season vs. FBS opponents

NMSU: 3-2 ATS this season vs. FBS opponents

Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why New Mexico State can cover

The Aggies have a group of reliable playmakers to help quarterback Diego Pavia. There are three players on the team with at least 150 receiving yards and three touchdowns on the season. Sophomore receiver Jonathan Brady leads the team in receptions (13) and receiving yards (273) with three scores. On Sept. 16, the Nevada native finished with three catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Junior receiver Jordin Parker brings a speedy element to the passing attack. He reeled in four receptions for 194 yards and three touchdowns. Junior receiver Trent Hudson (6-foot-3) utilizes his size to outmuscle defenders and win contested catches. Hudson has 12 catches for 189 yards and three touchdowns. In his last game, the Texas native had four receptions for 46 yards. See which team to pick here.

Why Sam Houston can cover

The Bearkats have a stout defensive unit. Through five games, Sam Houston is third in the conference in points allowed (24.2) and total defense (378.6) but second in passing yards allowed (193). They have given up 21 or fewer points in three games this season. Senior linebacker Trevor Williams has been a tackling machine. W

The Texas native leads the team in total tackles (58) and ranks second in Conference USA in solo stops (39). He's logged double-digit stops in all six games played. On Sept. 28 versus Jacksonville State, Williams totaled 10 total tackles and a forced fumble. Junior linebacker Kavian Gaither gets downhill in a hurry and wraps up well. Gaither has registered 30 total tackles and one sack thus far. See which team to pick here.

How to make Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 35 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins New Mexico State vs. Sam Houston, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of more than $2,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.