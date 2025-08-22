The Sam Houston Bearkats open their 2025 season against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in a Week 0 Conference USA matchup on Saturday. This will be the debut of Sam Houston coach Phil Longo. The Bearkats (10-3 in 2024), who tied for second with Western Kentucky in CUSA at 6-2, were 4-2 on the road last season. The Hilltoppers (8-6 in 2024), who outscored conference opponents by 82 points, were 5-1 on their home field in 2024.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. Western Kentucky is 2-0 all-time against Sam Houston. The Hilltoppers are 10-point favorites in the latest Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 61.5. Before making any Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky picks, be sure to see what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say. New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Tierney had a tremendous 2024 college football season in which he finished 62-41 (plus $1,649 for $100 players). He is also 12-3 (+874) in his last 15 picks involving Western Kentucky.

Now, Tierney has set his sights on Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky and just locked in his picks and college football predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Sam Houston vs. WKU:

Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky spread Western Kentucky -10 at DraftKings Sportsbook Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky over/under 61.5 points Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky money line Sam Houston +315, Western Kentucky -405 Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky picks See picks at SportsLine Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Western Kentucky can win

Senior transfer quarterback Maverick McIvor helps power the offense. Last season at Abilene Christian, he completed 312 of 499 passes (62.5%) for 3,847 yards and 30 touchdowns. He threw only seven interceptions. He threw for 300 or more yards in six games. That included a 36-for-51 passing game for 506 yards and three touchdowns in a 52-51 overtime loss at Texas Tech on Aug. 31.

Senior running back George Hart III was recently named to the preseason Doak Walker Award watch list. In 13 games last season for the Hilltoppers, he carried 43 times for 206 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for 34 yards. Before joining Western Kentucky in 2024, Hart appeared in 25 games over three seasons at Arizona State. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Sam Houston can win

Senior quarterback Hunter Watson, a dual threat, returns after a solid season in 2024. In 12 games, he completed 175 of 281 passes (62.3%) for 1,811 yards and 12 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also carried 168 times for 647 yards (3.9 average) and nine touchdowns. In a 31-26 New Orleans Bowl win over Georgia Southern, he completed 23 of 28 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed 16 times for 24 yards and two scores.

Another top returner is redshirt senior wide receiver Qua'Vez Humphreys. He appeared in 13 games last year and was second on the team with 20 receptions for 385 yards and four touchdowns. He had a season-long 67-yard reception in a 34-14 win at Rice on Aug. 31. He had four catches for 106 yards (26.5 average) and two touchdowns in a 31-13 win over Hawaii on Sept. 14. See which team to back at SportsLine, and new users can also check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky picks

Tierney is leaning Under on the point total. He also says there's a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard. Find out what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?. You can head to SportsLine to see his Sam Houston vs. Western Kentucky picks. Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the expert that has crushed his college football picks, and find out.