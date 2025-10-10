Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is not expected to play in the Week 7 game against Utah, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. That means veteran Jeff Sims, who is in the midst of his sixth year of college football, should get his first start of the season for the Sun Devils.

Leavitt was listed as "doubtful" on Arizona State's Thursday availability report. Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham said during a radio appearance Friday morning that it would be a "mini miracle" if Leavitt played Saturday after reaggravating a lingering injury in Arizona State's Week 4 win against Baylor.

Leavitt was able to play in Arizona State's Sept. 26 game against TCU, one week after he apparently suffered the setback. He completed 27 of his 39 pass attempts for 291 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 62 yards and another touchdown while leading the Sun Devils to a victory over the Horned Frogs. Arizona State had a bye in Week 6.

Leavitt has thrown for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 281 yards and five touchdowns in five games this season.

Sims does bring plenty of experience to Arizona State's offense. He initially signed with Georgia Tech in 2020, started 10 games as a true freshman, transferred to Nebraska in 2023 and then moved to Arizona State last year after one season with the Huskers. The 6-foot-4 Sims did start one game in relief of Leavitt last season, completing 12 passes for 155 yards and rushing for 53 yards in a 24-14 loss to Cincinnati.