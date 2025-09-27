Arkansas coach Sam Pittman entered the 2025 season on a scorching-hot seat after a few listless years leading the program. So far, the sixth-year Razorbacks boss hasn't done much to help his case.

The Hogs started a crucial campaign off on the right foot with a pair of easy wins against overmatched opponents in Arkansas A&M and Arkansas State, but the Razorbacks are now in the midst of a two-game losing streak that may extend after Week 5 as they struggle against No. 22 Notre Dame.

Pittman is just under .500 as Arkansas' coach with a 32-33 mark during his time in Fayetteville. Arkansas has lost three of its first five games once since 2020, and that was when it finished with a 4-8 record in 2023.

While the offense has taken significant strides, the defense remains a complete mess. Entering Saturday's slate, Arkansas ranked near the bottom of the SEC in pass defense (213.5 yards per game), rush defense (157.5 yards per game) and scoring defense (23.5 points per game). Those defensive struggles have the Hogs spiraling. But what would it actually cost for Arkansas to pull the plug on Pittman? He's got a unique contract structure that could force the administration into a tough decision.

Sam Pittman contract, buyout details

Pittman signed a new contract with Arkansas in June 2022 on the heels of his most successful season at Arkansas and one of the best records (9-4) the program has seen over the last 13 years. The deal extended Pittman through the 2026 season automatically and added another year to 2027 when he won seven games in 2022.

It also increased Pittman's annual salary to $5 million and adjusted his buyout structure. If Pittman has a .500 record or above (since 2021) at the time of his firing, Arkansas would owe him around $9.8 million. If he slips to below .500 (since 2021), that figure would fall to $6.9 million.

Pittman is currently 29-26 since 2021, so it would take at least four consecutive losses to decrease his buyout. Arkansas has a bye in Week 6 -- adding another dimension to any decision the university makes -- and has to travel to play No. 15 Tennessee in Week 7. Five of Arkansas' last seven opponents are ranked.