Samford college football player changes last name to honor stepdad, shares touching moment on 'Family Weekend'

During Samford's Family Weekend, Bulldogs football player gave the ultimate gift to his stepfather.

Offensive lineman George Grimwade-Musto revealed in a heartfelt video that he was changing his last name to honor his stepdad, who helped raise him.

For one 🐶, Family Weekend meant just a bit more.#AllForSAMford🐶🐾 pic.twitter.com/urRXQAEF6V — Samford Football (@SamfordFootball) October 7, 2019

"My name is formerly known as George Grimwade. But now it's George Grimwade-Musto," Grimwade-Musto said as he poured his heart out with admiration and love for his stepdad in a video that has since gone viral.

"I decided to change my last name because my stepdad — which sounds weird calling him my stepdad, because he's always been my dad to me — he doesn't have anyone to carry on his last name," Grimwade-Musto added. "And he raised me ever since I was in second grade. And I feel like I owe it to him to carry on his last name, when I hopefully have kids."

Grimwade-Musto decided to surprise his stepdad with news that he was legally changing his last name. During last weekend's "Family Weekend" game, Grimwade-Musto ran over his mother and stepdad on the sidelines. He proceeded to take off his football helmet and showed them the new name on the back of his jersey.

He ended up expressing his love for his father and said "Look at my jersey."

In the video, Grimwade-Musto was shown displaying the official documents that showcased his name change. When revealing the news to his stepdad, they shared a tight embrace, and were overcome with emotion.

"I love you so much and you really do mean the world to me. Without you I don't know who I am, nor would I know where I'm at," Grimwade-Musto said. "I'm really happy I get to carry on that last name for you. And I hope I treat it well. Thank you."