Samford college football player changes last name to honor stepdad, shares touching moment on 'Family Weekend'
It was a touching moment from the senior offensive lineman
During Samford's Family Weekend, Bulldogs football player gave the ultimate gift to his stepfather.
Offensive lineman George Grimwade-Musto revealed in a heartfelt video that he was changing his last name to honor his stepdad, who helped raise him.
"My name is formerly known as George Grimwade. But now it's George Grimwade-Musto," Grimwade-Musto said as he poured his heart out with admiration and love for his stepdad in a video that has since gone viral.
"I decided to change my last name because my stepdad — which sounds weird calling him my stepdad, because he's always been my dad to me — he doesn't have anyone to carry on his last name," Grimwade-Musto added. "And he raised me ever since I was in second grade. And I feel like I owe it to him to carry on his last name, when I hopefully have kids."
Grimwade-Musto decided to surprise his stepdad with news that he was legally changing his last name. During last weekend's "Family Weekend" game, Grimwade-Musto ran over his mother and stepdad on the sidelines. He proceeded to take off his football helmet and showed them the new name on the back of his jersey.
He ended up expressing his love for his father and said "Look at my jersey."
In the video, Grimwade-Musto was shown displaying the official documents that showcased his name change. When revealing the news to his stepdad, they shared a tight embrace, and were overcome with emotion.
"I love you so much and you really do mean the world to me. Without you I don't know who I am, nor would I know where I'm at," Grimwade-Musto said. "I'm really happy I get to carry on that last name for you. And I hope I treat it well. Thank you."
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Week 8 CFB odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 8 college football game 10,000 times
-
Big 12 fines Texas Tech AD for criticism
Hocutt was unhappy with an illegal snap penalty in a 33-30 loss to Baylor
-
CFB Week 8: Florida, Utah on upset alert
Parsing through the Week 8 lines to find the best bets against college football's favorites
-
What to watch in the second half of 2019
Taking stock of the key storylines heading into home stretch of the regular season
-
College football best bets, expert picks
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 8.
-
Stanford vs. UCLA odds, expert picks
Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of UCLA football.
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia
The Hurricanes are now .500 on the season, and the Cavs are not in control of the ACC Coastal
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game