On Monday, the United States Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of collegiate athletes attempting to obtain unlimited benefits that are tied to education on Monday. The ruling could enhance college players' abilities to earn compensation, while simultaneously limiting the power of the NCAA. Anyone who plays Division I basketball or football is eligible to receive such benefits.

During Tuesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson broke down what the ruling means for the future of college athletics.

"If you think for one second that the way colleges like Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State recruit won't continue to widen the gap, then you're not correctly focused," Samson said. "The teams with the bigger broadcast deals, the teams with the higher revenue, the teams with bigger stadiums will benefit and have the most money. That money will go to players to play for their football and basketball teams. The money that is generated now by not paying the players goes to the athletic department. Now that money will go to those players."

Now, the ruling doesn't allow schools to pay their athletes directly. But it does give schools the opportunity to provide almost anything else they want to athletes -- as long as it can somehow be related to a part of their education. Schools can offer things like internships, postgraduate scholarships and other items to lure prospective student athletes onto campus.

Samson believes that the bigger programs will benefit from this ruling as they receive more money from items such as broadcasting deals and more fans attending their games.