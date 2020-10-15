It was revealed on Wednesday that Alabama head coach Nick Saban tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at home. Saban is overseeing the team's practices via Zoom and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkasian is currently handling the day-to-day duties with Saban away from campus.

During Thursday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," Samson weighed in on Saban's positive COVID-19 test and believes that it's hard to imagine that only Saban contracted the coronavirus.

"The impact for college football is far more significant if Alabama's athletes get COVID-19," Samson said. "To students, the biggest impact is will the game go on between Alabama and Georgia? Does that make sense? Not to me it doesn't."

Samson added that the ramifications of Saban contracting COVID-19 are huge, considering what happened with Florida having to postpone their upcoming game against LSU. After all, Saturday's game between Alabama and Georgia is a battle between two of the top three teams in the nation and two of the top teams in the SEC.

Samson doesn't believe that a nonchalant attitude is a good thing to have in the wake of COVID-19. He added that it's still unclear what the long-term health ramifications are for those who have tested positive for the coronavirus.