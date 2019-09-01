San Diego St. vs. Weber St.: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

San Diego St. (home) vs. Weber St. (away)

Last Season Records: San Diego St. 7-6-0; Weber St. 10-3-0;

What to Know

Weber St. and San Diego St. are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at SDCCU Stadium. Weber St. finished last year at 10-3 and will now try to light the spark for another quality season. While San Diego St. was not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: Weber St. ranked 16th worst in the nation with respect to yards per game last year, where the squad accrued only 321.2 on average. But San Diego St. was 22nd in the nation in yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 334.6 on average. So .e Weber St. squad has its work cut out for it.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Weber St. will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: SDCCU Stadium, California

SDCCU Stadium, California TV: Facebook Live

Facebook Live Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 11.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Aztecs as a 7.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 36

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Weather

The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 77 degrees.