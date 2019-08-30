San Diego St. vs. Weber St.: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Who's Playing
San Diego St. (home) vs. Weber St. (away)
Last Season Records: San Diego St. 7-6-0; Weber St. 10-3-0;
What to Know
Weber St. and San Diego St. will face off at 9 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at SDCCU Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. After a 10-3 record last season, Weber St. comes in with an eye to spark another first-rate season. Meanwhile, San Diego St. was on the positive side of .500 (7-6) last season and is hoping to kick off an even more successful year.
A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Weber St. ranked 16th worst in the nation with respect to yards per game last year, where the team accrued only 321.2 on average. But San Diego St. was 22nd in the nation in yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 334.6 on average. So...the Weber St. squad has its work cut out for it.
Since the experts predict a loss, Weber St. will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: SDCCU Stadium, California
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.00
Odds
The Aztecs are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 36
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
