Week 7 of the college football season is underway and CBS Sports Network has a full schedule of action Saturday. The slate begins in West Point where Army hosts FAU at 12 p.m. ET in a critical game in the American Athletic Conference. The second game takes us out west for a clash of Mountain West contenders as UNLV makes the trek out to Colorado Springs to face Air Force.

The evening slate begins with Nevada traveling to the Fargodome to face North Dakota State (7 p.m.), followed by a nightcap in San Diego, where Fresno State comes in as road favorites against San Diego State (10:30 p.m.) in Pac-12 play.

CBS Sports Network will carry all seven games, with full viewing info, betting lines and key storylines to follow as Week 7 unfolds.

All times Eastern

Nevada at North Dakota State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome -- Fargo, North Dakota

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: North Dakota State -15.5

The Bison suffered their first loss as an FBS program last Saturday at UNLV and will return to the Fargodome looking to bounce back in a big way. They'll welcome in a Nevada team that got back in the win column last week against UTEP, but will face a big step up in competition with the Bison. The Wolf Pack will have their hands full with a North Dakota State defense that is second in the nation in scoring, allowing just 10.3 points per game -- and only gave up 13 in their loss last week.

Fresno State at San Diego State

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: Fresno State -6.5

The Bulldogs gave Boise State a real challenge last week, only to fall short by a touchdown, and now must refocus before a trip down the California coast to face longtime rivals San Diego State -- now in a Pac-12 conference tilt. The Aztecs, meanwhile, are licking their wounds after getting 66 points hung on them by Oregon State, but at 1-1 in conference play, they can still play a factor in the Pac-12 if they can refocus and pick up an upset at home over a quality Fresno State squad.