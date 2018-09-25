San Diego State star RB Juwan Washington expected to be sidelined six weeks with clavicle injury

San Diego State showed off its next great running back in Week 1 against Stanford when Juwan Washington rushed for 158 yards and a score. Unfortunately, the Aztecs will now be without Washington for the foreseeable future.

A team official told the San Diego Union-Tribune that Washington sustained a fractured clavicle during the Week 4 win against Eastern Michigan. The redshirt junior is expected to miss up to six weeks. The school has not yet confirmed the injury, though coach Rocky Long is scheduled to meet with reporters on Tuesday.

The newspaper reports that while Long was initially upbeat about Washington's prognosis, an MRI revealed a fracture.

Assuming this is indeed accurate, Washington could be out until early-to-mid-November with around two or three games left in the regular season. The Aztecs are on a bye in Week 5, but travel to Boise State the following week.

It's a bad blow to an offense that was producing yet another reliable workhorse-type back. On top of his strong debut against the Cardinal, Washington had 138 yards and a touchdown in San Diego State's Week 3 win over Arizona State. Through four games, Washington was already up to 99 carries at 5 yards per attempt for 513 yards with five touchdowns. That's fifth-best in the nation. (It's also a lot of "fifths")

In the bigger picture, those numbers put him on pace to join the 2,000-yard, 15-to-20-touchdown guys that the Aztecs have been so keen on producing lately. In 2017, Rashaad Penny carried the ball 289 times for a nation's best 2,248-yard season. The year before that, Donnel Pumphrey rushed for more than 2,100 yards. Pumphrey also had two monster years in 2015 and '14.

While it's a bummer that San Diego State won't get three straight 2,000-yard running backs, the silver lining is sophomore Chase Jasmin looks every bit like a suitable replacement. He's already had a 100-yard game and came 6 yards shy of another against Eastern Michigan. Jasmin's time as a feature back in that offense feels like it's approaching anyway.