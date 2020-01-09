San Diego State vs. BYU: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch San Diego State vs. BYU football game
Who's Playing
San Diego State (home) vs. BYU (away)
Current Records: San Diego State 8-3; BYU 6-4
What to Know
The San Diego State Aztecs will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 5.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will square off against the BYU Cougars at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at SDCCU Stadium. The Aztecs have a defense that allows only 13.73 points per game, so BYU's offense will have their work cut out for them.
It was close but no cigar for San Diego State as they fell 14-11 to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors last week. San Diego State's only touchdown came from QB Ryan Agnew.
Meanwhile, BYU ran circles around the Massachusetts Minutemen, and the extra yardage (616 yards vs. 292 yards) paid off. BYU was the clear victor by a 56-24 margin over UMass. RB Jackson McChensey had a dynamite game for BYU; he rushed for 228 yards and two TDs on 15 carries.
BYU's victory lifted them to 6-4 while San Diego State's defeat dropped them down to 8-3. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Aztecs enter the game having picked the ball off 13 times, good for 14th in the nation. But the Cougars are even better: they enter the matchup having picked the ball off 15 times, good for third in the nation. We'll see if that edge gives the Cougars a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $39.36
Odds
The Cougars are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Aztecs.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cougars as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 39
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
