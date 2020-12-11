The No. 18 BYU Cougars will take on the San Diego State Aztecs at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU is 9-1 overall and 6-0 at home, while San Diego State is 4-3 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Cougars are 6-0 against the spread in their last six home games when playing a team with a winning road record. The Aztecs are 4-1 against the spread in their last five non-conference games.

The Cougars are favored by 17.5-points in the latest BYU vs. San Diego State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 47.

BYU vs. San Diego State spread: BYU -17.5

BYU vs. San Diego State over-under: 47 points

BYU vs. San Diego State money line: BYU -800, San Diego State +550

What you need to know about BYU



In a last-minute game with potential College Football Playoff implications, the Cougars fell a yard short to Coastal Carolina in a 22-17 road loss. Running back Tyler Allgeier rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Quarterback Zach Wilson threw for 240 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while also rushing 10 times for 55 yards.

BYU's offense is one of the best in the country, rolling up 522.7 yards and 44.5 points per game. Wilson has passed for 2,964 yards and 27 touchdowns against just three interceptions this season. And the Cougars' defense isn't too shabby, either, entering Saturday's game allowing just 299.9 yards per game, good for sixth best in the nation.

What you need to know about San Diego State

San Diego State snapped a two-game losing streak by downing the Colorado State Rams 29-17 last weekend. Jordan Byrd returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown, and BJ Busbee scored on a 90-yard punt return.

Running back Greg Bell leads the Aztecs with 569 yards on 96 carries and six touchdowns. San Diego State boasts the third-fewest yards allowed per game in the nation, giving up just 269.6 per game. The Aztecs have won 14 of their last 20 games, and they've covered the spread in six of their last nine outings overall.

