San Diego State vs. Central Michigan: Live stream, watch online, New Mexico Bowl TV channel, time

Bowl season starts in earnest on Saturday afternoon with six games on top. The first of those features a pair of teams set to meet on the football field for the first time in San Diego State and Central Michigan.

While San Diego State is bowling for the 10th straight season -- the only team in the state of California, college or pro, to play in the last 10 postseasons -- Central Michigan is back in the postseason for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

Jim McElwain, in his first season as the Chippewas head coach, led the team to its first outright division title since 2009 after a 6-2 record in conference play and picked up MAC Coach of the Year honors at the end of the season. McElwain is now one of just four individuals to win Coach of the Year in three Division I conferences, with the MAC honors following Coach of the Year Awards from Colorado State in 2014 and Florida in 2015.

Who takes this battle out west to kick off the Saturday bowl festivities? Let's take a closer look at the matchup and make some expert picks both straight up and against the spread.

Storylines

San Diego State: This has been a classic Rocky Long team. The Aztecs have an elite defense, ranking No. 2 in rushing defense, No. 4 in scoring defense and No. 5 in total defense in the country, and the special teams have been elite. San Diego State takes care of the ball, ranking No. 3 nationally in turnover margin, and wears down its opponents in hard-fought low-scoring games. This game is about confirming the consistency of Long's program as a win would give the Aztecs double-digit wins for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

Central Michigan: McElwain got things going offensively in the second half of the season, putting up 40 points or more in all three of Central Michigan's November games. Wide receiver Kalil Simpleton is the star of that group, but JaCorey Sullivan and a host of other skill position players have powered an offense that ranked in the top three in the MAC at the end of the season. The best thing that CMU has going for it is that it's battle tested, having played against Wisconsin and Miami (FL) already this season. San Diego State's defense is certainly a step up in competition from what the Chips saw on an average MACtion Tuesday, but it's not a major change from the teams they faced in nonconference.

Viewing information

Event: New Mexico Bowl

Date: Saturday, Dec. 21 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Dreamstyle Stadium -- Albuquerque, New Mexico

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

New Mexico Bowl prediction, picks

Over the last 10 season, MAC teams are 20-39-1 against the spread in bowl games, the worst of any FBS conference. My starting position for many of these bowl games is therefore to fade the MAC, especially when that team is 2-5 playing away from home. Central Michigan's outright division crown was significant for McElwain and his efforts to improve the program, but it does not serve as evidence that the Chips are on San Diego State's level. Also, I love the under in this game. Pick: San Diego State (-3.5)

