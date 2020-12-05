Who's Playing

Colorado State @ San Diego State

Current Records: Colorado State 1-2; San Diego State 3-3

What to Know

The Colorado State Rams have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Rams and the San Diego State Aztecs will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at SDCCU Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Colorado State suffered a grim 52-21 defeat to the Boise State Broncos three weeks ago. Colorado State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 42-7. Colorado State's loss came about despite a quality game from WR A'Jon Vivens, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile, San Diego State came up short against the Colorado Buffaloes last week, falling 20-10. One thing holding San Diego State back was the mediocre play of QB Jordon Brookshire, who did not have his best game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 50 yards passing.

Colorado State is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

The Rams are now 1-2 while the Aztecs sit at 3-3. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Colorado State comes into the contest boasting the ninth fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at four. As for San Diego State, they rank third in the nation when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 270.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California

SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

San Diego State have won two out of their last three games against Colorado State.