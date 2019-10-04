San Diego State vs. Colorado State odds, predictions, line: 2019 college football picks from proven model

Get ready for a Mountain West battle Saturday as Colorado State and San Diego State will face off at 10 p.m. ET at Canvas Stadium. Colorado State is 1-4 overall and 1-1 at home this season, while San Diego State is 3-1 overall and 2-0 on the road. Colorado State is 3-2 against the spread; San Diego State is 2-2. The Aztecs are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Colorado State vs. San Diego State odds, while the over-under is set at 50.5. Before you make any San Diego State vs. Colorado State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning $4,200 profit for $100 players on its top-rated college football against the spread picks. The model enters Week 6 of the 2019 college football season on a strong run, going 52-34 on its top-rated picks. It also called North Carolina (+27.5) covering with plenty of room to spare against Clemson and Ohio State (-17) easily covering against Nebraska last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Colorado State vs. San Diego State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a strong point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Colorado State came up short against Utah State last week, falling 34-24 to the Aggies. The Rams had only 79 rushing yards, and QB Patrick O'Brien passed for only 217 yards. Andre Neal provided a defensive bright spot, as he intercepted a Utah State pass and took it 44 yards for a defensive TD. But the Rams also allowed a 100-yard kickoff return to the Aggies.

San Diego State saw its season-opening three-game winning streak cut short by Utah State, losing 23-17 two weeks ago after a 14-point fourth-quarter rally fell short. QB Ryan Agnew has passed for 798 yards and four touchdowns in four games this season, with WR Kobe Smith catching a team-high 18 passes for 267 yards and two scores.

Colorado State stumbles into the matchup with the seventh most touchdowns (20) allowed in the nation. San Diego State ranks second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, giving up only two all season.

So who wins Colorado State vs. San Diego State? And which side of the spread is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.