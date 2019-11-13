San Diego State vs. Fresno State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

San Diego State (home) vs. Fresno State (away)

Current Records: San Diego State 7-2; Fresno State 4-5

What to Know

Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the San Diego State Aztecs and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Friday at SDCCU Stadium. San Diego State has a defense that allows only 14.44 points per game, so Fresno State's offense will have their work cut out for them.

It was all tied up 3-3 at halftime, but San Diego State was not quite Nevada's equal in the second half when they met last week. The Aztecs didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 17-13 to Nevada. If the result catches you off guard, it should: San Diego State was the far and away favorite.

Meanwhile, Fresno State might have drawn first blood against the Utah State Aggies, but it was the Utah State Aggies who got the last laugh. The Bulldogs fell just short of Utah State by a score of 37-35. A silver lining for the Bulldogs was the play of RB Ronnie Rivers, who rushed for 102 yards and three TDs on 17 carries.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Aztecs come into the matchup boasting the sixth fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at five. But the Bulldogs enter the contest with 25 rushing touchdowns, good for 12th best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California

SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

San Diego State and Fresno State both have two wins in their last four games.