San Diego State vs. Fresno State odds: 2019 college football picks, best predictions from expert who's 5-0

The Fresno State Bulldogs can take control of their division in the Mountain West Conference on Friday night when they battle the San Diego State Aztecs. The Bulldogs (4-5, 2-3 in Mountain West) sit in fourth place in the West behind San Diego State (7-2, 4-2), Hawaii and Nevada (both 6-4, 3-3), but Fresno State already has beaten Hawaii and plays Nevada next week. The Bulldogs remain in control of their own destiny. Meanwhile, the Aztecs can inch closer to the division title with a win over Fresno. They are 1-8 against the spread in their last nine home games, and kickoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Aztecs are favored by one in the latest San Diego State vs. Fresno State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 42.5, down two from the opener. Before making any Fresno State vs. San Diego State picks of your own, you need to see who SportsLine's Mike Tierney is picking.

No one knows football like Tierney. The veteran sportswriter, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered college football of all levels for decades. And that expertise has been evident since he joined SportsLine in 2017. Since the start of the 2017 season, he has gone 136-114 with his against the spread picks in college football. Last season was his best, going 59-46.

In addition, he is a perfect 5-0 with his last five college football picks against the spread involving Fresno State. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, he has analyzed San Diego State vs. Fresno State from every possible angle and locked in another confident against the spread pick. It's available only at SportsLine.

Tierney knows that San Diego State has a playmaker in the secondary in Luq Barcoo. The senior cornerback has five interceptions this season, tied for the second-most in the FBS. He also is tied for second in passes defended per game (1.88). By virtue of his play, he has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to the best defensive back in college football.

In addition, Tierney has factored in that San Diego State has been excellent on defense this year. Through nine games, the Aztecs have held every opponent below its season point and total offense averages. They rank eighth in the country in both scoring defense (14.4 points per game) and total defense (277.1 yards per game).

But just because the Aztecs may have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the San Diego State vs. Fresno State spread on Friday.

The Bulldogs have scored at least 30 points in four straight games. Only seven other teams in the country have a longer streak of scoring 30 points than Fresno State. Much of the success can be attributed to an improved rushing attack, as over the last four games, the Bulldogs have averaged 223.5 rushing yards per game (6.3 per carry) and scored 18 touchdowns.

In addition, Fresno State has enjoyed recent success against the Aztecs. The Bulldogs have won the last two meetings between the teams by a combined score of 50-17. The last time these teams met in San Diego, in 2017, Fresno State whipped the Aztecs, 27-3.

We can tell you Tierney is leaning over, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard on Friday. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Fresno State vs. San Diego State? And what critical x-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Fresno State vs. San Diego State you should be all over Friday, all from the football expert who has hit five straight against the spread picks involving Fresno State.