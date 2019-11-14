San Diego State vs. Fresno State odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 5-0

The San Diego State Aztecs can move one step closer to winning the West division of the Mountain West Conference when they host the Fresno State Bulldogs on Friday. Since the inception of the Mountain West Championship Game in 2013, the winner of the annual San Diego State vs. Fresno State meeting has gone on to represent the West in the title game. The Aztecs (7-2, 4-2) lead the West division by one game over Hawaii and Nevada, but are 1-8 against the spread in their last nine home games. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (4-5, 2-3) sit in fourth place in the West and are coming off a 37-35 loss to Utah State. Kickoff is at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game is a pick'em in the latest San Diego State vs. Fresno State odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 42.5. Before making any Fresno State vs. San Diego State picks of your own, you need to see who SportsLine's resident Bulldogs expert, Mike Tierney, is picking.

No one knows football like Tierney. The veteran sportswriter, whose work has appeared in The New York Times and Los Angeles Times, has covered college football of all levels for decades. And that expertise has been evident since he joined SportsLine in 2017. Since the start of the 2017 season, he has gone 136-114 with his against the spread picks in college football. Last season was his best, going 59-46.

In addition, he is a perfect 5-0 with his last five college football picks against the spread involving Fresno State. Anyone who has followed him is way up. Now, he has analyzed San Diego State vs. Fresno State from every possible angle and locked in another confident against the spread pick. It's available only at SportsLine.

Tierney knows that the Aztecs' defense ranks among the national leaders in several major statistical categories. The team is second in rushing defense (65.3 yards per game) and eighth in both scoring defense (14.4 points per game) and total defense (277.1 yards per game).

The Aztecs also have a significant edge in turnover margin. They are tied for No. 7 in the country in turnover margin (plus-10), with 15 forced against just five lost. San Diego State has gone nine straight games with fewer than two turnovers, which is tied with Oregon State for the longest active such streak in the nation.

But just because the Aztecs may have the edge on paper does not guarantee they will cover the San Diego State vs. Fresno State spread on Friday.

The Bulldogs have scored at least 30 points in four straight games. Only seven other teams in the country have a longer streak of scoring 30 points than Fresno State. Much of the success can be attributed to an improved rushing attack, as over the last four games, the Bulldogs have averaged 223.5 rushing yards per game (6.3 per carry) and scored 18 touchdowns.

In addition, Fresno State has enjoyed recent success against the Aztecs. The Bulldogs have won the last two meetings between the teams by a combined score of 50-17. The last time these teams met in San Diego, in 2017, Fresno State whipped the Aztecs, 27-3.

We can tell you Tierney is leaning over, but his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical x-factor that makes one side of the spread hit hard on Friday. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Fresno State vs. San Diego State? And what critical x-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Fresno State vs. San Diego State you should be all over Friday, all from the football expert who has hit five straight against the spread picks involving Fresno State.