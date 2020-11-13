Who's Playing

Hawaii @ San Diego State

Current Records: Hawaii 2-1; San Diego State 2-1

What to Know

The San Diego State Aztecs and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will face off in a Mountain West clash at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at SDCCU Stadium. Hawaii will be strutting in after a win while the Aztecs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

San Diego State scored first but ultimately less than the San Jose State Spartans in their game last week. San Diego State came up short against SJSU, falling 28-17. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for San Diego State to swallow was that they had been favored by 10 points coming into the contest. QB Carson Baker had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once.

Meanwhile, the Rainbow Warriors didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the New Mexico Lobos last week, but they still walked away with a 39-33 victory.

It was close but no cigar for the Aztecs as they fell 14-11 to Hawaii when the two teams previously met in November of last year. Maybe San Diego State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California

SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 11-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Diego State have won three out of their last five games against Hawaii.