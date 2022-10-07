The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors travel to the mainland to face the San Diego State Aztecs at the new SnapDragon Stadium in a Mountain West Conference showdown on Saturday night. The Aztecs are 2-2 after a 35-13 loss at Boise State last weekend while the Rainbow Warriors enter 1-4 coming off a bye week after getting blown out by lowly New Mexico State in Week 4. San Diego State picked up the win, 17-10, when these teams met last November in Honolulu. The game will be televised live on CBS Sports Network.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. The Aztecs are favored by 21 points in the latest San Diego State vs. Hawaii odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 48. Before making any Hawaii vs. San Diego State picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on San Diego State vs. Hawaii and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for San Diego State vs. Hawaii:

San Diego State vs. Hawaii spread: San Diego State -21

San Diego State vs. Hawaii over/under: 48 points

San Diego State vs. Hawaii picks: See picks here

Latest Odds: San Diego State Aztecs -22 Bet Now

What you need to know about San Diego State

The Aztecs jumped out to a 13-0 halftime lead over Boise State last weekend before allowing five touchdowns in the second half and getting shut out the rest of the way. SDSU's only touchdown came on a Tyrell Shavers blocked punt return in the second quarter following two Jack Browning field goals. The Aztecs' offense only managed 114 total yards including a 2 of 16 effort passing. Quarterback Braxton Burmeister was knocked out of last week's game in the third quarter but is trending towards playing this weekend.

For San Diego State to have success, they'll likely need to rely on RB Jordan Byrd, whose 115 yards on the ground and two scores propelled the team to a comeback victory over Toledo in Week 4. On the season he's averaging 6.8 yards per carry and has scored three times. Hawaii is surrendering 260.8 yards on the ground per game, second worst in the country (only ahead of Colorado).

What you need to know about Hawaii

The Rainbow Warriors' season has been very poor thus far, only amassing one victory, a 24-14 home win over FCS Duquesne in Week 3. In four games against FBS teams, they've given up an average of 53 points per game under new coach Timmy Chang, a former standout QB at the school. Unfortunately Hawaii's quarterback play has been woeful, as Brayden Schager and Joey Yellon have combined to throw six interceptions to only one touchdown.

If there's been a bright spot for Hawaii on offense, it's been RB Dedrick Parson, who is averaging four yards per carry and has scored six times in 2022. The usually stingy SDSU run defense is allowing 170.8 yards per game this season, ranked among the bottom 40 FBS teams. The Rainbow Warriors might be most effective generating offense on the ground in a game where they are significant underdogs.

How to make San Diego State vs. Hawaii picks

The model has simulated San Diego State vs. Hawaii 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins the matchup between Hawaii and San Diego State and which side of the spread holds all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hawaii vs. San Diego State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished the past six-plus years up more than $3,100 on its FBS college football picks, and find out.