San Diego State vs. Nevada: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

No. 24 San Diego State (home) vs. Nevada (away)

Current Records: San Diego State 7-1; Nevada 5-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the San Diego State Aztecs are heading back home. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Nevada Wolf Pack at 10:30 p.m. ET at SDCCU Stadium on Saturday. San Diego State is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

Two weeks ago, the Aztecs narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the UNLV Rebels 20-17. The overall outcome was to be expected, but UNLV made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Last week, Nevada had a touchdown and change to spare in a 21-10 victory over the New Mexico Lobos. Nevada can attribute much of their success to WR Romeo Doubs, who caught 11 passes for 167 yards and one TD. Carson Strong's 57-yard touchdown toss to Doubs in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night. Strong ended up with 305 passing yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.

Their wins bumped San Diego State to 7-1 and Nevada to 5-4. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Aztecs come into the game boasting the third fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the league at 69.9. Less enviably, the Wolf Pack are fifth worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, with 24 on the season. So the Nevada squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California

SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 17-point favorite against the Wolf Pack.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 40

Series History

San Diego State have won three out of their last four games against Nevada.