The 2025 college football season rolls into Week 7 with another full slate of action on CBS Sports Network -- seven games spread across five days, featuring everything from midweek Conference USA battles to pivotal Mountain West showdowns out west.

It all kicks off Wednesday night deep in the heart of West Texas, where Liberty visits UTEP in a matchup between two teams desperate to end losing streaks. Thursday brings more C-USA drama as Jacksonville State heads to Sam Houston under the lights.

Saturday delivers a wall-to-wall lineup highlighted by Mountain West contenders and service-academy showdowns. Army hosts Charlotte at Michie Stadium to start the day before Air Force takes on unbeaten UNLV in Las Vegas. Later, Fresno State travels to Colorado State looking to stay perfect in league play, followed by a high-altitude duel between San Jose State and Wyoming. The weekend wraps in Reno as San Diego State visits Nevada for a late-night cap to an action-packed Week 7.

CBS Sports Network will carry all seven games, with full viewing info, betting lines and key storylines to follow as Week 7 unfolds.

All times Eastern | Odds via SportsLine consensus

San Diego State vs. Nevada

Date: Saturday, Oct. 11 | Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Mackay Stadium -- Reno, Nevada

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Spread: San Diego State -7 | Will the Aztecs cover? Check out SportsLine's Week 7 projections here

Since a Week 2 loss at Washington State, San Diego State (4-1) has rattled off three straight victories for its best start in four years. The Aztecs and second-year coach Sean Lewis aim to keep that momentum rolling in their Mountain West road opener at Nevada (1-4) -- a program that's dropped 12 consecutive games against conference opponents.