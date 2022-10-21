The San Diego State Aztecs and the Nevada Wolf Pack will face off in a Mountain West matchup on Saturday night at Clarence Mackay Stadium in Reno, NV. Nevada is 2-5 overall and coming off a 31-16 road defeat at Hawaii while San Diego State, with a record of 3-3, defeated Hawaii 16-14 at home in Week 6 before its bye week. The Aztecs won a close one last season in this same matchup, 23-21, in a game played at their temporary home in Carson, CA. The Wolf Pack are 2-4 against the spread, while San Diego State is 1-4 ATS in 2022. This game will be televised live on CBS Sports Network.

Nevada vs. San Diego State spread: Nevada +7

Nevada vs. San Diego State over/under: 36.5 points

What you need to know about Nevada

The Wolf Pack are in the midst of a five game losing streak, including each of the last two weeks to Mountain West cellar dwellers Colorado State and Hawaii. Leading rusher Toa Taua was bottled up against the Rainbow Warriors, gaining only 23 yards on 12 attempts. Quarterback Nate Cox threw for 188 yards and rushed for 52 but accounted for no touchdowns in the loss. He did fumble twice and lost one to account for the Wolf Pack's only turnover.

On the season, Cox has thrown for 934 yards but only two touchdowns, while he's added 175 yards rushing and three scores. Taua and Devonte Lee have combined for Nevada's 12 other rushing touchdowns in addition to 665 yards combined on the ground. For the Wolfpack to break out of their funk, these three offensive leaders must be more productive going forward.

What you need to know about San Diego State

To say the Aztecs have been bad on offense this season is an understatement. Thus far in 2022, they are the sixth least productive offense in college football, averaging only 284.3 yards per game. Though their rushing attack ranks in the top half of all FBS teams, the passing attack is anemic at 108.3 yards per contest, good for fifth worst in the nation.

Almost as shocking to believe, San Diego State has only managed nine offensive touchdowns in six games, four passing and five rushing. If there is a positive for the Aztecs passing attack though, it's quarterback-turned-safety-turned-quarterback Jalen Mayden, who threw for 322 yards and a touchdown in his only playing time at the position this season against Hawaii. He will also start Saturday night's contest as the former starter, Braxton Burmeister, might move to wide receiver due to his athleticism.

