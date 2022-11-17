The surging San Diego State Aztecs travel to face the struggling New Mexico Lobos in a Mountain West Conference football game on Friday night. The Aztecs (6-4, 4-2) have won four of their last five and still have a chance to reach the conference title game should they win their last two and get some help from first place Fresno State (6-4, 5-1) in the West Division. Last week, the Aztecs overcame an early 14-point deficit to beat San Jose State 43-27 in their best all-around performance of the season. New Mexico (2-8, 0-6) has lost seven straight but hopes to play spoiler by pulling an upset to avoid a potentially winless campaign in conference play.

San Diego State vs. New Mexico point spread: San Diego State -14.5

San Diego State vs. New Mexico over/under: 37.5

San Diego State vs. New Mexico money line: San Diego State -650, New Mexico +460

SDSU: The Aztecs are 8-3 against the spread in their last road 11 games against losing teams

UNM: The Lobos are 12-4 ATS in the last 16 meetings in this series

Why San Diego State can cover

Following a 2-3 start to the season, the Aztecs have steadily improved and are now playing their best football of the year. The main culprit in their slow start was an anemic offense that once ranked near the bottom of nearly all major categories in the FBS. The Aztecs have since reversed that trend of late and found a breakout performance against San Jose State. San Diego State's 31 combined points in the second and third quarters against the Spartans were more than they had scored in any single prior game against FBS opponents. Its 425 yards of total offense also were a season high against FBS competition.

The primary catalyst for the rejuvenated offense has been the switch at quarterback to dual threat Jalen Mayden, who started at safety before getting the call under center because of the team's inefficiency at the position. The Mississippi State transfer has shown a live arm and an explosive running threat, giving opponents plenty to worry about in addition to the club's signature power run attack. He completed 17-of-22 passes for 268 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against San Jose State. He added 61 rushing yards on 13 attempts.

Why New Mexico can cover

The Lobos have had their own struggles on offense, as their 14.7 points per game ranks second worst in the conference only to Colorado State at 12.9. However, the defense has been a bright spot, ranking fifth in the conference while yielding 356 yards and 26.1 points per contest. A respectable run defense that allows 4.2 yards per carry will need to step up to keep pace with a San Diego State club that pounds the ball for 163.4 yards per game.

New Mexico has had some success against upper-tier MWC opponents but has been unable to sustain early momentum. The Lobos led 14-0 against both Wyoming and UNLV in the first half before faltering in the final two quarters. The Lobos also led Utah State 10-7 at the intermission.

