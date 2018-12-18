San Diego State vs. Ohio odds, line: 2018 Frisco Bowl picks from model on 45-25 run

The 2018 Frisco Bowl kicks off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday from Frisco, Texas, as the Ohio Bobcats take on the San Diego State Aztecs. The 8-4 Bobcats, out of the Mid-American Conference, hung tough against nonconference foes Virginia and Cincinnati, losing to the Bearcats 34-30 early in the season. The 7-5 Aztecs, from the Mountain West, beat then-ranked Arizona State 28-21 in Week 3. Ohio is a 2.5-point favorite and the over-under is 53.5 in the latest San Diego State vs. Ohio odds. Before you make any San Diego State vs. Ohio picks and Frisco Bowl predictions, you need check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that Ohio has play-makers who can fly up and down the field. Averaging a frenetic 41 points, the Bobcats' offense is fueled by its fierce ground attack that generates an astounding 262 rushing yards. Expect senior running back A.J. Ouellette to end his career with a bang. He has racked up 1,142 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns this season and more than 3,600 yards for his career.

But the Bobcats' ultimate weapon is quarterback Nathan Rourke, who has been nothing short of brilliant in his junior season. Not only has he thrown for over 2,200 yards and 22 touchdowns against just seven picks, he has also rushed for another 816 yards and 13 touchdowns, accounting for 35 scores through the air or on the ground.

But just because the Bobcats can virtually score at will doesn't mean they cover the Frisco Bowl spread against the Aztecs.

San Diego State is all about defense. During an early-season six-game winning streak, the Aztecs held their opposition to 16 points per game with a stifling defensive line that was wreaking havoc. Against the explosive Boise State Broncos on the road, San Diego State's defense gave up a season-best 13 points.

