San Diego State vs. Ohio odds, line: 2018 Frisco Bowl picks, predictions from advanced model on 45-25 run

A high-octane offense will face an aggressive defense in the 2018 Frisco Bowl as the San Diego State Aztecs battle the Ohio Bobcats. Kickoff from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Tex. is on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. This is the first-ever meeting between Ohio, which averages 41 points per game, and San Diego State, which yields only 22 per contest. The bottom line: one team will need to impose its will on the other in order to survive the DXL Frisco Bowl 2018. Ohio is a 2.5-point favorite, down two from the opener, and the Over-Under is 51.5 in the latest San Diego State vs. Ohio odds. Before you make any San Diego State vs. Ohio picks and DXL Frisco Bowl predictions, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows Ohio's offense nets a whopping 262 rushing yards per game, fueling its offense. Led by a pair of senior running backs who have combined for nearly 2,000 yards on the ground this season, A.J. Ouellette and Maleek Irons have formed a formidable one-two backfield punch that wears down front sevens late in games. Ouellette has amassed 1,142 yards and 12 scores, while the speedier Irons has gone off for 6.2 yards a pop. He has collected 831 yards and nine touchdowns.

But the Bobcats' ultimate weapon is quarterback Nathan Rourke, who has been nothing short of brilliant in his junior season. Not only has he thrown for over 2,200 yards and 22 touchdowns against just seven picks, he has also rushed for another 816 yards and 13 touchdowns, accounting for 35 scores through the air or on the ground.

But just because the Bobcats can virtually score at will doesn't mean they cover the Frisco Bowl spread against the Aztecs.

The defensive line is what charges the Aztecs' strong unit. In half its outings, San Diego State held opponents to 21 points or fewer. In their season-defining game, the Aztecs rolled into Boise to upset the ranked Broncos, 19-13, saddling the Broncos with a season low in points. San Diego State was a 13.5-point underdog in that game.

