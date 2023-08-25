A pair of successful teams from a year ago kick off the 2023 season when the Ohio Bobcats face the San Diego State Aztecs in a Week 0 non-conference matchup on Saturday. The Bobcats, who won the Mid-American Conference East Division a year ago at 7-1, were 10-4 overall in 2022. The Aztecs, meanwhile, were tied for second in the Mountain West Conference West Division at 5-3, and were 7-6 overall. This will be the first non-bowl meeting between the teams. Ohio leads the all-time series 1-0, winning 27-0 in the 2018 Frisco Bowl.

Kickoff from Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Aztecs are 3-point favorites in the latest Ohio vs. San Diego State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 49.

Ohio vs. San Diego State spread: San Diego State -3

Ohio vs. San Diego State over/under: 49 points

Ohio vs. San Diego State money line: Ohio +120, San Diego State -142

OH: 9-4-1 ATS last season

SDSU: The Aztecs have gone under the game total in 11 of their last 16 games

Why San Diego State can cover

Back for the Aztecs is senior quarterback Jalen Mayden. The second-year starter completed 141 of 237 passes (59.5%) for 2,030 yards and 12 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in 2022. He also rushed 69 times for 231 yards (3.3 average) and three touchdowns. Mayden, a converted defensive back, was named an honorable mention All-Mountain West selection at quarterback, despite playing only the final seven games.

Also returning is senior tight end Mark Redman, who has played in 29 games for San Diego State in his career, including 12 starts. Redman was the team's top tight end in 2022, making 21 catches for 233 yards (11.1 average) and two touchdowns. He joined the Aztecs in the spring of last season after spending his first two seasons at Washington. Redman has been named to the John Mackey Award Watch List for the second consecutive season.

Why Ohio can cover

Despite that, the Aztecs are not a lock to cover the Ohio vs. San Diego State spread. That's because the Bobcats return graduate quarterback Kurtis Rourke. Rourke completed nearly 70% of his passes last season, hitting on 244 of 353 passes for 3,256 yards and 25 touchdowns. He was only picked off four times. He also was the Bobcats' third-leading rusher, carrying 74 times for 249 yards (3.4 average) and four touchdowns.

Senior Jacoby Jones is the team's top returning wide receiver. Last year, Jones caught 45 passes for 776 yards (17.2 average) and six touchdowns. In the Arizona Bowl overtime win over Wyoming, Jones caught three passes for 44 yards (14.7 average) and one touchdown. He caught a season-high seven passes for 121 yards (17.3 average) in a 55-34 win over Akron on Oct. 8.

