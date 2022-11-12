Who's Playing

San Jose State @ San Diego State

Current Records: San Jose State 6-2; San Diego State 5-4

What to Know

The San Diego State Aztecs are 6-1 against the San Jose State Spartans since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. San Diego State and SJSU will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Snapdragon Stadium. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

The UNLV Rebels typically have all the answers at home, but last week the Aztecs proved too difficult a challenge. San Diego State managed a 14-10 victory over UNLV. No one had a standout game offensively for San Diego State, but they got scores from WR Jesse Matthews and TE Mark Redman.

San Diego State's defense was a presence, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of CB Dallas Branch and CB Dez Malone.

Meanwhile, the Spartans had a touchdown and change to spare in a 28-16 win over the Colorado State Rams last week. It was another big night for SJSU's RB Kairee Robinson, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

The wins brought San Diego State up to 5-4 and SJSU to 6-2. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: San Diego State enters the game having picked the ball off ten times, good for 20th in the nation. But the Spartans enter the contest with only two thrown interceptions, good for second best in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California

Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Aztecs, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Diego State have won six out of their last seven games against San Jose State.