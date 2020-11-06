Who's Playing

San Jose State @ San Diego State

Current Records: San Jose State 2-0; San Diego State 2-0

What to Know

The San Diego State Aztecs are 5-0 against the San Jose State Spartans since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. San Diego State and SJSU will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at SDCCU Stadium. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

The Aztecs ran circles around the Utah State Aggies last week, and the extra yardage (570 yards vs. 215 yards) paid off. San Diego State blew past Utah State 38-7. RB Greg Bell had a stellar game for San Diego State as he rushed for one TD and 157 yards on 22 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

Meanwhile, the Spartans didn't have too much trouble with the New Mexico Lobos at home last week as they won 38-21. SJSU's QB Nick Starkel was on fire, passing for five TDs and 467 yards on 47 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Starkel's 69-yard TD bomb to WR Bailey Gaither in the third quarter.

The Aztecs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when San Diego State and SJSU clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California

SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

San Diego State have won all of the games they've played against San Jose State in the last six years.