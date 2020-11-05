The San Jose State Spartans and San Diego State Aztecs look to stay perfect on the season when they meet in a key Mountain West Conference matchup Friday on CBS Sports Network. San Diego State (2-0) is coming off a 38-7 win over Utah State on Oct. 31, while San Jose State (2-0) downed New Mexico 38-21. Dating back to last season, San Jose State has won three in a row. The Spartans have not won four straight since 2013.

Kickoff from SDCCU Stadium in San Diego is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Aztecs are nine-point favorites in the latest San Jose State vs. San Diego State odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 47.5. Before making any San Jose State vs. San Diego State picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

San Jose State vs. San Diego State spread: San Diego State -9

San Jose State vs. San Diego State over-under: 47.5 points

San Jose State vs. San Diego State money line: San Jose State +275, San Diego State -335

SJSU: The Spartans are 13 of 29 (44.8 percent) on third-down conversions, 35th nationally

SDSU: Leads the nation in scoring defense at 6.5 points per game

Why San Diego State can cover

The Aztecs have started fast, outscoring opponents 72-13 so far this season. A big reason has been the play of their running backs, led by senior Greg Bell and junior Chance Bell. Greg Bell has led the rushing attack, carrying 41 times for 268 yards (6.5 average) and two touchdowns. He came to SDSU from Nebraska and has one year of eligibility remaining. In 2018, he played in the first four games with three starts for the Cornhuskers. He rushed 35 times for 173 yards (4.9 average).

Chance Bell has been explosive and is the team's second-leading rusher. He has carried 17 times for 138 yards (8.1 average) and three touchdowns. In 2019, he played in 12 of the 13 games, coming off the bench. He rushed 89 times for 384 yards (4.3 average) and two touchdowns with a long run of 22 yards.

Why San Jose State can cover

Despite that, the Aztecs are not a lock to cover the San Jose State vs. San Diego State spread. That's because the Spartans have been dominant in their first two games, outscoring their opponents 55-27. Senior quarterback Nick Starkel, a graduate transfer from Arkansas, is a big reason for that success. He has completed 56 of 76 passes (73.7 percent) for 693 yards and seven touchdowns with a 178.0 rating. At Arkansas in 2019, Starkel played in eight games with five starts. He was the Razorbacks' leading passer, completing 96 of 179 passes for 1,152 yards and seven TDs.

Senior wide receiver Bailey Gaither has been Starkel's top target. He leads the Spartans with 18 catches for 318 yards (17.7 average) and one TD. He is in his sixth season at San Jose State and has played in 37 games with 20 starts. Twenty-two of his 42 receptions have been for 20 yards or more, and has five games with 100 or more receiving yards. He also has two blocked punts to his credit.

