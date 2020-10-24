Who's Playing
UNLV @ San Diego State
What to Know
The UNLV Rebels are 1-4 against the San Diego State Aztecs since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. UNLV and San Diego State are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 10:30 p.m. ET at SDCCU Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for the Rebels (4-8), so the team is looking forward to a new start. On the other hand, after a 10-3 record last year and a win in the New Mexico Bowl, the Aztecs are coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.
The UNLV sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Aztecs are a big 14-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college football odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
San Diego State have won four out of their last five games against UNLV.
- Oct 26, 2019 - San Diego State 20 vs. UNLV 17
- Nov 10, 2018 - UNLV 27 vs. San Diego State 24
- Oct 07, 2017 - San Diego State 41 vs. UNLV 10
- Oct 08, 2016 - San Diego State 26 vs. UNLV 7
- Nov 21, 2015 - San Diego State 52 vs. UNLV 14