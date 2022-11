The Week 10 slate of college football action on CBS Sports Network will feature five games over three days as the first weekend of November starts off with a bang. With the final month of the regular season here, conference title races and quests for bowl eligibility are in full swing around the country, and that will be reflected in the action.

Up first on Thursday night was Rice's 37-30 victory vs. UTEP in a Conference USA battle between in-state foes. Then, on Friday, it was UConn defeated UMass 27-10 as the Huskies won for the fourth time in their last five games.

Finally, it will be a tripleheader on Saturday, starting with a Conference USA showdown between Western Kentucky and a Charlotte team that just picked up a win under interim coach Pete Rossomando. The day's last games are between Mountain West teams as Utah State hosts New Mexico in the afternoon before San Diego State and UNLV square off in the final game of the day.

It should be another compelling weekend of football. Here is the full rundown of all the Week 10 action on CBS Sports Network. All times Eastern.

UNLV at San Diego State



Date: Saturday, Nov. 5 | Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Snapdragon Stadium -- San Diego, California

TV: CBS Sports Network [Channel finder]

Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App

Storylines: UNLV has already double its win total from the past two seasons combined, but the 4-4 Rebels are on a three-game losing streak and hoping last week's bye did some good. San Diego State is also 4-4 after dropping a 32-28 game at Fresno State last week. The Aztecs racked up 449 yards but could not overcome five turnovers.

