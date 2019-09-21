San Diego State vs. Utah State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch San Diego State vs. Utah State football game
Who's Playing
San Diego State (home) vs. Utah State (away)
Current Records: San Diego State 3-0-0; Utah State 1-1-0
What to Know
Utah State has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Get ready for a Mountain West battle as Utah State and San Diego State will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at SDCCU Stadium. The teams both are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.
Two weeks ago, the Aggies turned the game against Stony Brook into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 719 yards to 263. The Aggies took their game with ease, bagging a 62-7 win over Stony Brook. Among those leading the charge for the Aggies was RB Jaylen Warren, who rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Warren's 54-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, San Diego State was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They blew past New Mexico State 31-10 last week. Winning may never get old, but the Aztecs sure are getting used to it with three in a row now.
Their wins bumped Utah State to 1-1 and San Diego State to 3-0. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Aggies come into the matchup boasting the second most yards per game in the league at 656.50. But San Diego State rank ninth in the league when it comes to yards allowed per game, with only 248 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $27.30
Odds
The Aggies are a solid 4-point favorite against the Aztecs.
Bettors have moved against the Aggies slightly, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
San Diego State have won both of the games they've played against Utah State in the last five years.
- Oct 28, 2016 - Utah State 13 vs. San Diego State 40
- Oct 23, 2015 - San Diego State 48 vs. Utah State 14
