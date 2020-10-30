Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the Utah State Aggies and the San Diego State Aztecs will face off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Utah State is 0-1, while San Diego State is 1-0. The Aztecs are coming off an impressive 34-6 victory over UNLV last week. Utah State, meanwhile, suffered 42-13 defeat against Boise State.

The Aztecs are favored by 7.5-points in the latest Utah State vs. San Diego State odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 43.5.

Utah State vs. San Diego State spread: Utah State +7.5

Utah State vs. San Diego State over-under: 43.5 points

Utah State vs. San Diego State money line: Utah State +240, San Diego State -280

What you need to know about Utah State

A victory for the Aggies just wasn't in the stars last Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Utah State as the Aggies lost 42-13 to the Boise State Broncos. Utah State was down 28-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for the Aggies was the play of RB Jaylen Warren, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Despite suffering a setback in their season opener, the Aggies will be confident they can pull off the upset against San Diego State on Saturday night. That's because Utah State has been sensational at home, winning 12 of its last 13 home games. In addition, the Aggies are 13-4 in their last 17 games against an opponent from the Mountain West.

What you need to know about San Diego State

Meanwhile, San Diego State turned the game against the UNLV Rebels into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining the Rebels 424 yards to 186. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Aztecs had established a 27-6 advantage. San Diego State RB Greg Bell looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 111 yards on 19 carries.

San Diego State enters Saturday's showdown having won eight of its last 10 games. The Aztecs have also fared well against the spread, covering the number in four of their last five outings.

How to make Utah State vs. San Diego State picks

