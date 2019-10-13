San Diego State vs. Wyoming: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

San Diego State (home) vs. Wyoming (away)

Current Records: San Diego State 4-1-0; Wyoming 4-1-0

What to Know

Wyoming has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Wyoming and San Diego State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at SDCCU Stadium. The odds don't look promising for the Cowboys, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Wyoming simply couldn't be stopped two weeks ago, as they easily beat UNLV 53-17. QB Sean Chambers had a stellar game for Wyoming as he rushed for 102 yards and two TDs on 12 carries. Near the top of the highlight reel was Chambers' 56-yard TD bomb to TE Josh Harshman in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, after losing to Colorado State the last time they met, San Diego State decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. San Diego State was able to grind out a solid victory over Colorado State last week, winning 24-10.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-1. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys are fourth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 328.8 on average. To make matters even worse for the Cowboys, the Aztecs enter the contest with only 45.4 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in San Diego State's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California

SDCCU Stadium -- San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Aztecs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cowboys.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 38

Series History

San Diego State have won two out of their last three games against Wyoming.

Dec 03, 2016 - San Diego State 27 vs. Wyoming 24

Nov 19, 2016 - Wyoming 34 vs. San Diego State 33

Nov 14, 2015 - San Diego State 38 vs. Wyoming 3

Weather

The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 70 degrees.